Equitable Trust Co. Sells 11,581 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,896 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $312,607,000 after acquiring an additional 329,881 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.