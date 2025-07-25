Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $187.75 Million Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,317 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.60% of SharkNinja worth $187,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SharkNinja by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SharkNinja by 135.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $118.46 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.