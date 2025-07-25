Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,857 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.29% of Lineage worth $173,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Lineage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

