Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $128.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

