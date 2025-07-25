Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $515.86 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $518.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.