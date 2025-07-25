Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.