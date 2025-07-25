Denver PWM LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Denver PWM LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

