Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

