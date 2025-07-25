Denver PWM LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

