Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $35.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $114.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

