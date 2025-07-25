Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $208.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.