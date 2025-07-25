iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

