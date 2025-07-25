Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

