Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.41 Million in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $995,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 64,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4%

TTD stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

