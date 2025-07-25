Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after acquiring an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.