Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in FedEx by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $236.75 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

