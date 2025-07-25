Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $130.33.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.