Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

SCHG stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

