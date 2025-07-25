Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 31,477 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,902 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the quarter. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned 0.29% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 606,164 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

