Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

