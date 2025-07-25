American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE AHR opened at $37.85 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -140.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

