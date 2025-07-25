Atria Investments Inc Has $9.57 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0%

PANW stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.53. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.42.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

