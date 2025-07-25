USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after acquiring an additional 405,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,969,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

