USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

