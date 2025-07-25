iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $65.55 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

