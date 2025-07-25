USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,819,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,425,000 after purchasing an additional 154,983 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

