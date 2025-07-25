USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

