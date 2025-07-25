One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $262.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.43 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

