Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $640.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $714.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $691.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

