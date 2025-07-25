Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $713.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.94. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

