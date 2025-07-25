Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $79.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.