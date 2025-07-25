Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $202.67 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

