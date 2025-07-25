Barclays Raises Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $54.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE TNL opened at $61.69 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,020 shares of company stock worth $12,123,076. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

