Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 170,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.36% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 79.84% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

