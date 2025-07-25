AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 2,618 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $132,418,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $75,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

