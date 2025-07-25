AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys New Position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 388,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $20,632.92. This represents a 56.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $1,786,990. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $51.15 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.