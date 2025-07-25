JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 112 ($1.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

ITV Trading Down 1.8%

ITV stock opened at GBX 86.25 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.20).

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

