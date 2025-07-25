Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $83.73 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 14,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $12,750,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,298 shares of company stock worth $1,739,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.22 and a 200 day moving average of $535.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.