Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in MR. COOPER GROUP INC (NASDAQ:COOP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP INC (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MR. COOPER GROUP were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. MR. COOPER GROUP INC has a 1 year low of $80.35 and a 1 year high of $178.89.

MR. COOPER GROUP ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. MR. COOPER GROUP had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MR. COOPER GROUP INC will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MR. COOPER GROUP from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded MR. COOPER GROUP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MR. COOPER GROUP from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

