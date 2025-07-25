780 Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $247.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

