iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Position Increased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $157.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $157.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

