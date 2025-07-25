Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 70,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,919,000 after purchasing an additional 216,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 87.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $17,025,498. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,190 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.