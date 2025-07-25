Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services accounts for about 0.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.28. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 33.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

