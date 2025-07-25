AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,699 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after buying an additional 377,939 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of STWD opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

