Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ECL opened at $269.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.