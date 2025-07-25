Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 39.2% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.1% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,069.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.