ANB Bank Sells 191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ANB Bank cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

