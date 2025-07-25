Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

