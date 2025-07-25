Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 4.7% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $48,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

