AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $50,000 Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 110,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.32. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

